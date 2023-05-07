In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries