How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Blake Griffin
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.