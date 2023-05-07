Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105)
  • Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Sunday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.
  • He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-149) 1.5 (-133)
  • Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • White has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-118)
  • The 33.1 points Embiid scores per game are 5.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.
  • Embiid averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).
  • Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Embiid has hit one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)
  • James Harden has recorded 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • Harden has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.