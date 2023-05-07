Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .257.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
