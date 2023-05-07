DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Javy Guerra and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (21 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Guerra (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.
