Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .237.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on five occasions (15.2%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (21.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (12.1%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (71.4%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will look to Guerra (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
