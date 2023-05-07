On Sunday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .382 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 15 of 19 games this year (78.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (42.1%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
