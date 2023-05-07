Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .235.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In seven games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings