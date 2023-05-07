Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Justin Turner (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .267 with seven doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 68.6% of his games this year (24 of 35), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (31.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Walker (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.91 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
