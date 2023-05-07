On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .238.

Tapia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last games.

Tapia has had a base hit in nine of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In four games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven games this season (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

