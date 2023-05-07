Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (21-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (2-2) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

This year, Boston has won nine of 16 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the second-most runs in baseball (207 total, 5.9 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule