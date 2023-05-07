On Sunday, May 7, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (21-14) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) at Citizens Bank Park, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET. The Red Sox will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Phillies are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (2-2, 6.91 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-1, 5.34 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a record of 8-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.