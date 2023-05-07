The Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashing .255/.316/.562 so far this year.

Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .316/.393/.519 on the year.

Verdugo brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Walker has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 1 3.1 8 8 8 6 3 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 4.0 5 5 5 6 2 at White Sox Apr. 19 6.1 5 2 2 3 2 at Reds Apr. 14 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 9 4.2 3 2 2 5 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Houck's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has recorded 35 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .278/.345/.405 so far this season.

Bohm heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three walks and four RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.