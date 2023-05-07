Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) and the New York Yankees (18-16) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 7) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 win for the Rays.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Rays and Javy Guerra.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

New York is 14-9 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win.

New York ranks 25th in the majors with 133 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule