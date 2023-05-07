Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 16 of the 25 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, New York has a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

New York has played in 34 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-22-1).

The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 7-8 11-4 7-12 15-12 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.