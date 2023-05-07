Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Yandy Diaz and others are available in the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3 at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 11 RBI (27 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .237/.338/.404 on the year.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (35 total hits).

He has a .282/.362/.444 slash line on the season.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a walk and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 36 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI.

He has a .327/.436/.618 slash line on the year.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 14 doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .302/.371/.550 on the season.

Franco heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1

