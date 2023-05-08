After batting .179 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is batting .143 with a double and five walks.

Hicks has gotten a hit in six of 22 games this year (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Hicks has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings