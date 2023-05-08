Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is batting .242 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Torres has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In four games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Torres has had an RBI in eight games this year (23.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (15 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (66.7%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.25).
  • The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.06 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
