On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .203 with a double and three walks.
  • In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Kiner-Falefa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (15.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 5.06 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
