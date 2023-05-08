Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), Trevino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.25 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (0-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.