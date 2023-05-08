After hitting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
