Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
