Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and an RBI), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics
|Yankees vs Athletics Odds
|Yankees vs Athletics Prediction
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .202 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.25 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.