Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (18-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-27) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-2) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -190.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 140 (four per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Yankees Schedule