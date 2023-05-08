Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (18-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-27) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-2) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -190.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 140 (four per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|W 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
