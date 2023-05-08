The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics square off on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Harrison Bader and Brent Rooker have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The favored Yankees have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +170. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 16-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.5% of those games).

New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 35 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-22-1).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 7-9 11-5 7-12 15-13 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.