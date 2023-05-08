Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 42 total home runs.

New York ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .384.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 140 (four per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

Yankees hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

New York's 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.178).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, April 30 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cortes heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cortes has put up five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan

