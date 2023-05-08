Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (18-17) clash with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (8-27) in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 8. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Athletics have +155 odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-2, 4.91 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-2, 5.06 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 16 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Yankees have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Athletics have won in eight, or 23.5%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 3-11 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

