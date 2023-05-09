How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in the second round, with Game 5 coming up.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this season, averaging 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Boston gives up 110.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.
- The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
