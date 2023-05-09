Tuesday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (24-11) taking on the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at 7:20 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (3-3) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.8 runs per game (208 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule