Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (19-17) and the Oakland Athletics (8-28) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Yankees squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for the Yankees and Drew Rucinski (0-2) for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 17, or 63%, of those games.

New York has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 147 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

