The New York Yankees will look to Harrison Bader for continued offensive production when they square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 46 total home runs.

New York's .394 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Yankees have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 147 (4.1 per game).

The Yankees are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

Yankees batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.191).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.83 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this season, Schmidt has not registered a quality start.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin

