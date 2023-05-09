How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Yankees will look to Harrison Bader for continued offensive production when they square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 46 total home runs.
- New York's .394 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Yankees have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 147 (4.1 per game).
- The Yankees are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Yankees batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.191).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.83 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- So far this season, Schmidt has not registered a quality start.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
