On Tuesday, May 9, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (19-17) host Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (8-28) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 5.83 ERA) vs Drew Rucinski - OAK (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 17, or 63%, of those games.

The Yankees have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (22.9%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 3-6.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

