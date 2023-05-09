Gleyber Torres and Brent Rooker are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics square off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (0-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, Schmidt has not yet earned a quality start.

Schmidt has made two starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 3 4.1 6 2 0 4 2 at Rangers Apr. 28 5.0 10 5 5 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 5.2 3 3 0 8 1 vs. Angels Apr. 18 3.2 6 4 4 5 0 at Guardians Apr. 12 4.0 6 3 3 3 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 31 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.343/.444 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 15 RBI (38 total hits).

He's slashed .292/.384/.469 on the season.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has four doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI (30 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .319/.445/.681 slash line on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .277/.340/.358 slash line on the year.

Ruiz brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 at Royals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 1 at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

