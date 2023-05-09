Esteury Ruiz rides a 10-game hitting streak into the Oakland Athletics' (8-28) game against the New York Yankees (19-17), at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 5.83 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees' Schmidt (0-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up no earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 5.83 ERA and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .320.

None of Schmidt's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rucinski

Rucinski (0-2) takes the mound first for the Athletics to make his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

In two games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .366 against him.

Rucinski will try to secure his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.