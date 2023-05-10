On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Lee. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 28 of 36 games this year (77.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (38.9%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (63.9%), including five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Home Away 19 GP 17 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (58.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

