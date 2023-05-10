Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics
|Yankees vs Athletics Odds
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (40) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
- Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (29 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Rizzo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.1%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (44.4%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|18 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.31).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.