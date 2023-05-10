Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .257.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has an RBI in five of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.8 per game).
- Lee will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old southpaw has 17 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 17 appearances.
