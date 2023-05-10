Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (25-11) taking on the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at 7:20 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Lee (1-0) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This year, Boston has won two of five games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.7 runs per game (211 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule