Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .273 with a double, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Lee) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .236 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%).
- He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this season.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.8 per game).
- Lee will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 28-year-old southpaw has appeared in relief 17 times this season.
- In 17 games this season, he has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .211 against him.
