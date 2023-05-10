After batting .273 with a double, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Lee) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

Dylan Lee TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .236 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%).

He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings