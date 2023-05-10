Triston Casas and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .160 with three doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 12 of 31 games this season (38.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Casas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 31 games (48.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Lee will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
  • He has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .211 against him over his 17 appearances this season.
