Triston Casas and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

Dylan Lee TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .160 with three doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Casas has gotten a hit in 12 of 31 games this season (38.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%).

He has scored in 15 of 31 games (48.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings