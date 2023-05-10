Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (20-17) and the Oakland Athletics (8-29) squaring off at Yankee Stadium (on May 10) at 12:35 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Yankees.
The probable starters are Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees and Kyle Muller (1-2) for the Athletics.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 18 (64.3%) of those contests.
- New York has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 17th in the majors with 157 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|W 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Alek Manoah
