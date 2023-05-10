Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (20-17) and the Oakland Athletics (8-29) squaring off at Yankee Stadium (on May 10) at 12:35 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Yankees.

The probable starters are Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees and Kyle Muller (1-2) for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 18 (64.3%) of those contests.

New York has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 157 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Yankees Schedule