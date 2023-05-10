Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take the field against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth-best in MLB action with 48 total home runs.

New York is 15th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

New York ranks 17th in runs scored with 157 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 7.9 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito (2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

So far this season, Brito has not recorded a quality start.

Brito will look to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah

