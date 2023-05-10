Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (20-17) will be seeking a series sweep when they square off with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (8-29) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (2-3, 6.07 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (1-2, 6.62 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 28 times and won 18, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (22.2%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 1-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

