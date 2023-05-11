The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Rizzo enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 30 of 37 games this season (81.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.0%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8%.

He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 19 (90.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings