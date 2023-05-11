Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|212.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 212.5 points 65 times.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 16.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 47 of its 66 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 212.5
|% of Games Over 212.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over eight times.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|34-35
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|10-9
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
