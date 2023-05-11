The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

On Tuesday, the 76ers knocked off the Celtics 115-103, led by Embiid with 33 points (plus three assists and seven rebounds). Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing side with 36 points while adding five assists and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 36 10 5 2 0 3 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 14 3 4 0 0 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart is tops on his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.1 10.5 5.4 1 1.4 2.9 Jaylen Brown 24.9 4.5 3.5 1 0.4 2.7 Marcus Smart 16.6 3.6 4.8 1 0.1 2.3 Al Horford 7.2 6.9 3.5 1.3 2.2 1.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.9 4 4.1 0.1 0.2 2.4

