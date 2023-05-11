On Thursday, DJ LeMahieu (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: MLB Network

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.

In 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.5% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 15 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings