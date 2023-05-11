On Thursday, DJ LeMahieu (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
  • In 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 45.5% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.95).
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
