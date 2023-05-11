DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, DJ LeMahieu (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.95).
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
