Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Torres will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (25 of 37), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (11 of 37), with more than one RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.95 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
