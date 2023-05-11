On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Torres will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with two homers in his last outings.

In 67.6% of his games this year (25 of 37), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (11 of 37), with more than one RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (66.7%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings