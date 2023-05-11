Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has two triples, three home runs and a walk while batting .429.
- Bader is batting .588 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in 37.5% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had an RBI in five games this season (62.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (100.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.95 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
