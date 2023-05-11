Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Devils are underdogs (+115) against the Hurricanes (-135).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Devils Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6
|PointsBet
|-130
|+110
|5.5
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends
- New Jersey has played 63 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
- The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).
- This season the Devils have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- New Jersey has gone 3-1 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-143)
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-208)
|3.5 (-110)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-111)
|1.5 (-189)
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.3
|3.7
|2.5
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.6
|2.7
|3.2
