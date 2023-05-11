Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), Trevino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.95 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
