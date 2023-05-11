On Thursday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .193 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 13
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.95).
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
